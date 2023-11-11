Saturday's game that pits the South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) versus the Buffalo Bulls (0-1) at Alumni Arena has a projected final score of 74-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Alabama, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on November 11.

There is no line set for the game.

South Alabama vs. Buffalo Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: Alumni Arena

South Alabama vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: South Alabama 74, Buffalo 71

Spread & Total Prediction for South Alabama vs. Buffalo

Computer Predicted Spread: South Alabama (-3.5)

South Alabama (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

South Alabama Performance Insights

South Alabama was 191st in college basketball last year with 70.9 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 45th with 65.2 points allowed per game.

The Jaguars ranked 270th in the country with 30.1 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 294th with 32.9 rebounds allowed per game.

South Alabama averaged 11.4 assists per game, which ranked them 307th in the country.

The Jaguars forced 10.5 turnovers per game last year (304th-ranked in college basketball), but they committed only 9.2 turnovers per contest (ninth-best).

The Jaguars made 7.6 three-pointers per game (149th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 34.5% three-point percentage (162nd-ranked).

South Alabama thrived when it came to defending against three-point shooting last season, ranking second-best in college basketball in threes allowed per game (4.9) and 10th-best in three-point percentage allowed (29.4%).

South Alabama took 62.2% two-pointers and 37.8% three-pointers last season. Of the team's buckets, 72.1% were two-pointers and 27.9% were threes.

