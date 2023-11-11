The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) will meet the South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Buffalo Game Information

South Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Moore: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kevin Samuel: 10.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.5 BLK Tyrell Jones: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Owen White: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Greg Parham: 9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Buffalo Top Players (2022-23)

Curtis Jones: 15 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK LaQuill Hardnett: 11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Zid Powell: 12.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Adams: 11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Armoni Foster: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Alabama vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Buffalo Rank Buffalo AVG South Alabama AVG South Alabama Rank 45th 77.5 Points Scored 70.9 191st 347th 77.7 Points Allowed 65.2 45th 35th 34.8 Rebounds 30.1 270th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 5.9 345th 219th 7 3pt Made 7.6 149th 62nd 14.7 Assists 11.4 307th 332nd 13.9 Turnovers 9.2 9th

