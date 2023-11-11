The Troy Trojans (7-2) square off against a fellow Sun Belt foe when they visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium.

Troy owns the 71st-ranked offense this year (27.2 points per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking 12th-best with just 16.1 points allowed per game. UL Monroe's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, surrendering 449.6 total yards per game, which ranks sixth-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 102nd with 338.7 total yards per contest.

We dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Troy vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Troy vs. UL Monroe Key Statistics

Troy UL Monroe 437.0 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.7 (105th) 295.6 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.6 (123rd) 161.8 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.3 (79th) 275.2 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.3 (108th) 14 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 16 (25th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (10th)

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has 2,428 yards passing for Troy, completing 61.3% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kimani Vidal, has carried the ball 196 times for 1,119 yards (124.3 per game), scoring seven times. He's also caught 12 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown.

Damien Taylor has carried the ball 50 times for 247 yards (27.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Jabre Barber's 622 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 69 times and has totaled 41 catches and three touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has grabbed 22 passes while averaging 59.3 yards per game and scoring seven touchdowns.

Deshon Stoudemire has a total of 462 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 33 passes and scoring one touchdown.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has 882 passing yards, or 98.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 52.9% of his passes and has tossed eight touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 27.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Hunter Smith has run the ball 70 times for 417 yards, with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Woullard has compiled 397 yards on 84 carries with one touchdown.

Tyrone Howell's 423 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 catches on 68 targets with six touchdowns.

Dariyan Wiley has put up a 340-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 19 passes on 41 targets.

Devaughn Mortimer has racked up 291 reciving yards (32.3 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Troy or UL Monroe gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.