According to our computer projections, the Navy Midshipmen will defeat the UAB Blazers when the two teams come together at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which kicks off at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

UAB vs. Navy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Navy (+2.5) Over (53.5) Navy 30, UAB 29

UAB Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Blazers have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

The Blazers have five wins in nine games against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, UAB has an ATS record of 1-1.

Out of nine Blazers games so far this year, six have hit the over.

The average total for UAB games this season has been 60.2, 6.7 points higher than the total for this game.

Navy Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Midshipmen.

The Midshipmen are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, the Midshipmen are 1-2 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Midshipmen's seven games with a set total.

The average over/under in Navy games this year is 5.6 less points than the point total of 53.5 for this outing.

Blazers vs. Midshipmen 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UAB 30.8 38.1 35.6 33.8 24.8 43.5 Navy 18.3 23.4 21.8 21.3 18.7 20.0

