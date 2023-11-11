The UAB Blazers (3-6) hit the road for an AAC showdown against the Navy Midshipmen (3-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

While UAB ranks 19th-worst in the FBS in total defense with 426.1 yards allowed per game, it's been a different story on offense, as the Blazers rank 23rd-best in the FBS (450.9 yards per game). Navy ranks 12th-worst in points per game (18.3), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 51st in the FBS with 23.4 points allowed per contest.

For more specifics of this game, including where and how to watch on CBS Sports Network, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UAB vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

UAB vs. Navy Key Statistics

UAB Navy 450.9 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.3 (132nd) 426.1 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.5 (30th) 147.6 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.5 (19th) 303.3 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 102.8 (132nd) 18 (120th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (3rd) 14 (44th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (17th)

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has 2,389 passing yards for UAB, completing 75.4% of his passes and throwing 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 145 rushing yards (16.1 ypg) on 70 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jermaine Brown Jr. has compiled 479 rushing yards on 105 carries, scoring nine touchdowns. He's also added 343 yards (38.1 per game) on 30 catches with one touchdown.

This season, Isaiah Jacobs has carried the ball 55 times for 249 yards (27.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer's 609 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 51 times and has collected 36 catches and five touchdowns.

Amare Thomas has hauled in 44 passes while averaging 43.1 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Navy Stats Leaders

Tai Lavatai has racked up 522 yards (65.3 yards per game) while completing 53.3% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 171 yards with two touchdowns.

Alex Tecza is his team's leading rusher with 82 carries for 547 yards, or 68.4 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Dabe Fofana has run for 235 yards across 57 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Eli Heidenreich has collected nine receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 241 (30.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 19 times and has four touchdowns.

Brandon Chatman has caught 11 passes and compiled 186 receiving yards (23.3 per game).

Nathan Kent has racked up 77 reciving yards (9.6 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed UAB or Navy gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.