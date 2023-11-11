UAB vs. Navy: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The UAB Blazers (3-6) will face off against their AAC-rival, the Navy Midshipmen (3-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Blazers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the contest.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UAB vs. Navy matchup in this article.
UAB vs. Navy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Annapolis, Maryland
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UAB vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UAB Moneyline
|Navy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UAB (-2.5)
|54.5
|-135
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UAB (-2.5)
|54.5
|-137
|+114
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- Michigan vs Penn State
- Minnesota vs Purdue
- Washington State vs Cal
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- Texas vs TCU
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- Utah vs Washington
- Virginia vs Louisville
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Iowa State vs BYU
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- USC vs Oregon
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- North Texas vs SMU
UAB vs. Navy Betting Trends
- UAB is 5-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Blazers have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Navy has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Midshipmen have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
UAB 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.