The UAB Blazers (3-6) will face off against their AAC-rival, the Navy Midshipmen (3-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Blazers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UAB vs. Navy matchup in this article.

UAB vs. Navy Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Annapolis, Maryland
  • Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UAB vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UAB Moneyline Navy Moneyline
BetMGM UAB (-2.5) 54.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel UAB (-2.5) 54.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

UAB vs. Navy Betting Trends

  • UAB is 5-4-0 ATS this season.
  • The Blazers have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Navy has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Midshipmen have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

UAB 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.