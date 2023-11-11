The UAB Blazers (3-6) will face off against their AAC-rival, the Navy Midshipmen (3-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Blazers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UAB vs. Navy matchup in this article.

UAB vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

UAB vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

UAB vs. Navy Betting Trends

UAB is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

The Blazers have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Navy has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Midshipmen have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

UAB 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

