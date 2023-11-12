Sunday's contest features the Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) and the Morehead State Eagles (0-1) matching up at Foster Auditorium in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-58 victory for heavily favored Alabama according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

Last time out, the Crimson Tide won on Friday 79-50 against Winthrop.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alabama vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 79, Morehead State 58

Other SEC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alabama Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Crimson Tide outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game last season, with a +299 scoring differential overall. They put up 70 points per game (83rd in college basketball) and gave up 60.4 per contest (77th in college basketball).

In conference games, Alabama put up fewer points per contest (66.4) than its overall average (70).

The Crimson Tide put up 70 points per game last year at home, which was 0.1 fewer points than they averaged in road games (70.1).

Alabama allowed 53.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.3 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.