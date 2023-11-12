Will Bijan Robinson find his way into the end zone when the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals come together in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Robinson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a TD)

Robinson's team-high 517 rushing yards (57.4 per game) have come on 103 carries, with one touchdown.

Robinson has added 28 catches for 197 yards (21.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Robinson has one rushing touchdown in nine games.

In two of nine games this year, he has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Bijan Robinson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 10 56 0 6 27 1 Week 2 Packers 19 124 0 4 48 0 Week 3 @Lions 10 33 0 4 27 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 14 105 0 5 32 0 Week 5 Texans 14 46 0 2 12 1 Week 6 Commanders 13 37 0 5 43 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Titans 11 62 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 11 51 0 2 8 0

Rep Bijan Robinson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.