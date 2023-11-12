Sunday's contest that pits the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) versus the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (0-2) at Humphrey Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-50 in favor of Mississippi State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Gamecocks' most recent contest was a 73-58 loss to Utah Tech on Thursday.

Jacksonville State vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Jacksonville State vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 72, Jacksonville State 50

Other CUSA Predictions

Jacksonville State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gamecocks' +138 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game) was a result of scoring 62.5 points per game (233rd in college basketball) while giving up 57.9 per outing (34th in college basketball).

Jacksonville State scored fewer points in conference action (62 per game) than overall (62.5).

The Gamecocks scored 65.3 points per game at home last season, and 58.6 on the road.

Jacksonville State conceded 56.9 points per game at home last season, and 58.6 on the road.

