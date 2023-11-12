Atlanta Falcons receiver Kyle Pitts will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), versus the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are ranked 17th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 223.8 per game.

Pitts has caught 32 passes on 53 targets for 389 yards and one score, averaging 43.2 yards per game so far this season.

Pitts vs. the Cardinals

Pitts vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games Arizona has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have allowed 12 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Arizona on the season.

The Cardinals yield 223.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cardinals have the No. 26 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 14 this season (1.6 per game).

Kyle Pitts Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-115)

Pitts Receiving Insights

In seven of nine games this year, Pitts has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pitts has received 17.6% of his team's 301 passing attempts this season (53 targets).

He is averaging 7.3 yards per target (77th in NFL play), racking up 389 yards on 53 passes thrown his way.

Pitts has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (6.7%).

Pitts has been targeted four times in the red zone (11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts).

Pitts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 7 REC / 87 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

