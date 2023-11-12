When Kyle Pitts takes the field for the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 10 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Kyle Pitts score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Pitts has put together a 389-yard year on 32 catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on 53 occasions, and averages 43.2 yards.

In one of nine games this season, Pitts has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 3 2 44 0 Week 2 Packers 5 2 15 0 Week 3 @Lions 9 5 41 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 4 2 21 0 Week 5 Texans 11 7 87 0 Week 6 Commanders 6 4 43 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 5 3 47 0 Week 8 @Titans 5 3 35 0 Week 9 Vikings 5 4 56 0

