How to Watch UAB vs. Maryland on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UAB Blazers (0-2) take on the Maryland Terrapins (1-1) at 12:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ESPN2.
UAB vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
UAB Stats Insights
- The Blazers made 45.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Terrapins allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- In games UAB shot higher than 42.6% from the field, it went 18-6 overall.
- The Terrapins ranked 229th in rebounding in college basketball. The Blazers finished third.
- Last year, the Blazers put up 17.2 more points per game (80.7) than the Terrapins allowed (63.5).
- UAB went 23-7 last season when scoring more than 63.5 points.
UAB Home & Away Comparison
- UAB scored 83.6 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 78.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Blazers were better in home games last year, allowing 65.9 points per game, compared to 74.6 on the road.
- In terms of total threes made, UAB performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.3 per game, compared to 6.9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 36.0% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.7% clip in away games.
UAB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Bradley
|L 73-71
|Bartow Arena
|11/10/2023
|Clemson
|L 77-76
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/12/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/16/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Bartow Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
