UAB vs. Maryland November 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Maryland Terrapins (1-1) meet the UAB Blazers (0-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. This matchup will begin at 12:30 PM ET on ESPN2.
UAB vs. Maryland Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
UAB Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Walker: 22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Eric Gaines: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Trey Jemison: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- KJ Buffen: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ty Brewer: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Maryland Top Players (2022-23)
- Jahmir Young: 15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Reese: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Donta Scott: 11.3 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Hakim Hart: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Don Carey: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
UAB vs. Maryland Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UAB Rank
|UAB AVG
|Maryland AVG
|Maryland Rank
|13th
|80.7
|Points Scored
|69.7
|221st
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|63.5
|27th
|3rd
|37.6
|Rebounds
|31.1
|229th
|5th
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|101st
|14.1
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|212th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
