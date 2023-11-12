In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Sunday, the Indiana Hoosiers and the Stanford Cardinal square off at Maples Pavilion.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

No. 14 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Colonial Life Arena
  • Location: Columbia, South Carolina

How to Watch Maryland vs. South Carolina

IUPUI Jaguars vs. No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Value City Arena
  • Location: Columbus, Ohio

How to Watch IUPUI vs. Ohio State

  • TV: B1G+

No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. NJIT Highlanders

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center
  • Location: Newark, New Jersey

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. NJIT

No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northern Iowa Panthers

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: McLeod Center
  • Location: Cedar Falls, Iowa

How to Watch Iowa vs. Northern Iowa

No. 2 UConn Huskies vs. NC State Wolfpack

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Reynolds Coliseum
  • Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

How to Watch UConn vs. NC State

  • TV: ABC

Liberty Lady Flames vs. No. 13 Texas Longhorns

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Moody Center
  • Location: Austin, Texas

How to Watch Liberty vs. Texas

  • TV: LHN

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs. No. 1 LSU Tigers

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU

  • TV: SEC Network+

Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Humphrey Coliseum
  • Location: Starkville, Mississippi

How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. Mississippi State

  • TV: SEC Network+

DePaul Blue Demons vs. No. 17 Louisville Cardinals

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: KFC Yum! Center
  • Location: Louisville, Kentucky

How to Watch DePaul vs. Louisville

No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers vs. No. 15 Stanford Cardinal

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Maples Pavilion
  • Location: Stanford, California

How to Watch Indiana vs. Stanford

  • TV: ESPN

