Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Coffee County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kinston High School at Northside Methodist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
