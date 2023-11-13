Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Colbert County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Colbert County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sheffield High School at Covenant Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.