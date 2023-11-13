Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in DeKalb County, Alabama today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fyffe High School at Woodville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Woodville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.