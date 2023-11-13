Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lawrence County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Lawrence County, Alabama. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Lawrence County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilson High School at Lawrence County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Moulton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
