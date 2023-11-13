Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Marshall County, Alabama today? We have what you need below.
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Asbury High School at Brindlee Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntsville High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Grant, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
