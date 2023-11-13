SWAC squads are on Monday's college basketball schedule in two games, including the Florida A&M Rattlers squaring off against the Florida Gators.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Grambling Tigers at South Florida Bulls 7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Florida A&M Rattlers at Florida Gators 8:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13 SECN (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow SWAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!