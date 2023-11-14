The South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) play the No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Alabama vs. South Alabama Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network+

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide shot 44.2% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 42% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.
  • Alabama went 19-1 when it shot better than 42% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide were the top rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars ranked 270th.
  • Last year, the Crimson Tide put up 16.6 more points per game (81.8) than the Jaguars gave up (65.2).
  • When Alabama scored more than 65.2 points last season, it went 25-3.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Alabama performed better at home last season, putting up 89.5 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game on the road.
  • Defensively the Crimson Tide were better in home games last year, ceding 65 points per game, compared to 69 in away games.
  • Alabama made 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged away from home (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Morehead State W 105-73 Coleman Coliseum
11/10/2023 Indiana State W 102-80 Coleman Coliseum
11/14/2023 South Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
11/17/2023 Mercer - Coleman Coliseum
11/24/2023 Ohio State - Raider Arena

