Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Baldwin County, Alabama? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bayshore Christian School at Orange Beach High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 14

4:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Orange Beach, AL

Orange Beach, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Baldwin County High School at Daphne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Daphne, AL

Daphne, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairhope High School at Murphy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Michael Catholic High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School