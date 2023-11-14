Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Barbour County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Barbour County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Barbour County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ashford High School at Barbour County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Clayton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dothan High School at Eufaula High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Eufaula, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
