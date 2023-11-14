The Atlanta Hawks, Clint Capela included, hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 117-109 loss versus the Heat, Capela put up eight points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Capela, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-123)

Over 9.5 (-123) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (+100)

Looking to bet on one or more of Capela's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pistons gave up 118.5 points per game last season, 27th in the league.

Allowing 44.7 rebounds per game last season, the Pistons were 22nd in the league in that category.

The Pistons were the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.8.

The Pistons were the ninth-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clint Capela vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 25 12 16 0 0 2 2 12/23/2022 25 10 10 0 0 2 1 10/28/2022 23 5 11 1 0 2 0 10/26/2022 26 6 10 2 0 4 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.