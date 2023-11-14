Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Coffee County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Brockton High School at Red Level High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Red Level, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Home School at Zion Chapel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Jack, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.