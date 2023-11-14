Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Covington County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Covington County, Alabama today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Brockton High School at Red Level High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Red Level, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Home School at Zion Chapel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Jack, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.