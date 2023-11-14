In Elmore County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Elmore County High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Millbrook, AL

Millbrook, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central-Hayneville High School at Wetumpka High School