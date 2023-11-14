Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Etowah County, Alabama today? We've got the information.

Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Saks High School at Gaston High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14

6:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Valley High School at Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 14

7:15 PM CT on November 14 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sardis High School at Albertville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Albertville, AL

Albertville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Etowah High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Attalla, AL

Attalla, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Payne High School at Southside-Gadsden High School