The Atlanta Hawks (5-4) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Detroit Pistons (2-9) at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Hawks' most recent game was a 117-109 loss to the Heat on Saturday. Trae Young scored a team-best 27 points for the Hawks in the loss.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0 0 0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Thumb 0.5 1 0

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Joe Harris: Out (Shoulder), Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Calf), Isaiah Livers: Out (Ankle), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep), Jalen Duren: Out (Ankle)

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and BSSE

