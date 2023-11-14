Jacksonville State vs. West Virginia November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Jacksonville State vs. West Virginia Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Jacksonville State Top Players (2022-23)
- Demaree King: 15.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Skyelar Potter: 14.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Juwan Perdue: 8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Clarence Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
West Virginia Top Players (2022-23)
- Erik Stevenson: 15.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tre Mitchell: 11.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kedrian Johnson: 11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joe Toussaint: 9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Emmitt Matthews Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Jacksonville State vs. West Virginia Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|West Virginia Rank
|West Virginia AVG
|Jacksonville State AVG
|Jacksonville State Rank
|74th
|76
|Points Scored
|69.9
|212th
|204th
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|184th
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|9.1
|30th
|179th
|13
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
