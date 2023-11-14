Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
In Macon County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macon County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lanier High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Tuskegee, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.