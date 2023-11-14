Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Marshall County, Alabama is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sardis High School at Albertville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Albertville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mae Jemison High School at Guntersville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall Christian Academy at Trinity Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Oxford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.