The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) take on the North Alabama Lions (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.

North Alabama vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

North Alabama Stats Insights

The Lions shot at a 45.8% clip from the field last season, 6.4 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.

Last season, North Alabama had a 17-8 record in games the team collectively shot above 39.4% from the field.

The Lions were the 229th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished fourth.

The Lions scored 13.1 more points per game last year (74.1) than the Bulldogs gave up to opponents (61).

When it scored more than 61 points last season, North Alabama went 18-9.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison

North Alabama scored 81.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Lions conceded 10.6 fewer points per game at home (68.2) than on the road (78.8).

At home, North Alabama drained 9.1 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (6.7). North Alabama's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.1%) than on the road (34.3%).

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule