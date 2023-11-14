The Missouri Tigers (2-1) battle the North Alabama Lions (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Alabama vs. Missouri 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Lions scored an average of 66.3 points per game last year, just four more points than the 62.3 the Tigers gave up.

When North Alabama allowed fewer than 64.6 points last season, it went 12-4.

Last year, the 64.6 points per game the Tigers put up were only 0.1 fewer points than the Lions allowed (64.7).

When Missouri scored more than 64.7 points last season, it went 13-3.

Last season, the Tigers had a 36.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 22.5% lower than the 58.6% of shots the Lions' opponents knocked down.

The Lions shot at a 45.8% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Alabama Schedule