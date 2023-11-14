Top Nuggets vs. Clippers Players to Watch - November 14
When the Denver Nuggets (8-2) and Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) face off at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, Michael Porter Jr. and Paul George will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Nuggets' Last Game
The Nuggets lost their most recent game to the Rockets, 107-104, on Sunday. Nikola Jokic led the way with 36 points, plus 21 rebounds and 11 assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|36
|21
|11
|0
|1
|2
|Michael Porter Jr.
|25
|10
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Aaron Gordon
|16
|8
|5
|0
|2
|1
Clippers' Last Game
On Sunday, in their most recent game, the Clippers fell to the Grizzlies 105-101. With 26 points, George was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Paul George
|26
|7
|7
|2
|0
|3
|Norman Powell
|20
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Kawhi Leonard
|14
|5
|3
|1
|2
|1
Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic puts up 26.3 points, 13 boards and 7.7 assists per contest, making 61.5% of shots from the field and 45.5% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Porter's numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 11.3 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jamal Murray puts up 20.7 points, 1.7 boards and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 54.5% from the field and 53.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Aaron Gordon's numbers for the season are 11.3 points, 3.3 assists and 4 boards per contest.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 1 assists and 2.3 boards per game.
Clippers Players to Watch
- George provides the Clippers 27.3 points, 3.7 boards and 4 assists per contest. He also averages 2.7 steals (fourth in league) and 0 blocks.
- Kawhi Leonard contributes with 23 points per game, plus 5.7 boards and 5 assists.
- The Clippers receive 11.3 points, 7.3 boards and 6.7 assists per game from Russell Westbrook.
- Ivica Zubac provides the Clippers 14 points, 7.3 boards and 0 assists per game, plus 0 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in NBA).
- The Clippers get 13.7 points, 3 boards and 1 assists per game from Norman Powell.
