Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Perry County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Perry County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dallas County High School at Francis Marion High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Marion, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.