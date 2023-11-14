The Nashville Predators will host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, November 14, with the Predators having lost three consecutive games.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs Ducks Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have allowed 49 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 21st in league play in goals against.

The Predators' 42 total goals (three per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Predators are 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Predators have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 33 goals over that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 14 6 11 17 13 7 33.3% Ryan O'Reilly 14 8 4 12 4 13 54.2% Thomas Novak 14 6 6 12 7 14 46.8% Roman Josi 14 2 8 10 8 2 - Luke Evangelista 14 1 8 9 14 6 0%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have allowed 41 total goals this season (2.9 per game), 11th in the NHL.

With 44 goals (3.1 per game), the Ducks have the league's 19th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Ducks are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Ducks have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 32 goals over that span.

Ducks Key Players