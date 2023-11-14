Shai Gilgeous-Alexander NBA Player Preview vs. the Spurs - November 14
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Let's break down the prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Spurs
- Points Prop: Over 31.5 (+100)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-133)
- Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-105)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+186)
Looking to bet on one or more of Gilgeous-Alexander's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Allowing 123.1 points per game last year made the Spurs the worst squad in the NBA defensively.
- The Spurs were the 26th-ranked team in the league last season, giving up 45 boards per game.
- The Spurs were the 29th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 26.8.
- The Spurs were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.6 makes per game.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Spurs
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/27/2022
|33
|28
|6
|8
|0
|4
|2
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.