Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Shelby County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hope Christian School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Chelsea, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montevallo High School at Loveless Academic Magnet Program School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Brook High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
