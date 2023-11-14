If you live in Shelby County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hope Christian School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Chelsea, AL

Chelsea, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Montevallo High School at Loveless Academic Magnet Program School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Brook High School at Thompson High School