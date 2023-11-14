The No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) hit the court against the South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.

South Alabama vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network+

South Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 9.8 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide allowed to their opponents (37.1%).
  • South Alabama put together a 16-12 straight up record in games it shot above 37.1% from the field.
  • The Jaguars were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Crimson Tide finished seventh.
  • The Jaguars' 70.9 points per game last year were just 2.6 more points than the 68.3 the Crimson Tide gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 68.3 points last season, South Alabama went 14-4.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

  • South Alabama put up more points at home (73.1 per game) than on the road (67.9) last season.
  • At home, the Jaguars allowed 59.1 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than they allowed away (71.1).
  • South Alabama knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.7%) than on the road (33.1%).

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Mobile L 83-74 Mitchell Center
11/11/2023 @ Buffalo W 70-56 Alumni Arena
11/14/2023 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
11/16/2023 Nicholls State - Mitchell Center
11/17/2023 Denver - Mitchell Center

