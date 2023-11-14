SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 14
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule feature a SWAC team, including the matchup between the Prairie View A&M Panthers and the Tulane Green Wave.
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Prairie View A&M Panthers at Tulane Green Wave
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Alcorn State Braves at Nebraska Cornhuskers
|8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|-
