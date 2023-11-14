MAC opponents will clash when the Toledo Rockets (9-1) battle the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Toledo vs. Bowling Green?

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Toledo 27, Bowling Green 24

Toledo 27, Bowling Green 24 Toledo has won all eight of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Rockets have played six times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -400 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

This season, Bowling Green has won two out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.

The Falcons have entered three games this season as the underdog by +310 or more and are in those contests.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rockets an 80.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Bowling Green (+10.5)



Bowling Green (+10.5) Toledo has four wins in nine games versus the spread this season.

This season, the Rockets have just two against the spread wins in six games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Bowling Green has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This year, the Falcons have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (51.5)



Under (51.5) This season, five of Toledo's 10 games have gone over Tuesday's total of 51.5 points.

In the Bowling Green's 10 games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Tuesday's point total of 51.5.

The total for the matchup of 51.5 is 9.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Toledo (35.9 points per game) and Bowling Green (25.1 points per game).

Splits Tables

Toledo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.7 50.3 49 Implied Total AVG 31.8 33 30.3 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 5-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Bowling Green

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.6 40.7 46.5 Implied Total AVG 28.8 24.7 30.8 ATS Record 5-4-0 1-2-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 3-0-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-1 2-3

