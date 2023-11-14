Will Tyson Barrie Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 14?
Will Tyson Barrie light the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Tyson Barrie score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Barrie stats and insights
- Barrie is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
- Barrie has picked up two assists on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 41 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Barrie recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|2
|0
|2
|17:45
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:57
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|20:11
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:14
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|18:28
|Home
|W 5-1
|10/19/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|18:10
|Away
|W 4-1
Predators vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
