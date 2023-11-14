Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Walker County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sumiton Christian School at Berry High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Berry, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayette County High School at Cordova High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Cordova, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School at Carbon Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Carbon Hill, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Curry High School at Winston County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Double Springs, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jasper High School at Hale County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Moundville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
