In Walker County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sumiton Christian School at Berry High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14

6:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Berry, AL

Berry, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fayette County High School at Cordova High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Cordova, AL

Cordova, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside High School at Carbon Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Carbon Hill, AL

Carbon Hill, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Curry High School at Winston County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Double Springs, AL

Double Springs, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jasper High School at Hale County High School