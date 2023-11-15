Wednesday's contest that pits the Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) against the Alabama State Hornets (0-3) at Lloyd Noble Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 89-62 in favor of Oklahoma, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 11:30 AM ET on November 15.

The Hornets are coming off of a 96-47 loss to SMU in their last outing on Saturday.

Alabama State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alabama State vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 89, Alabama State 62

Alabama State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hornets were outscored by 6.9 points per game last season (scoring 63.3 points per game to rank 216th in college basketball while giving up 70.2 per contest to rank 310th in college basketball) and had a -214 scoring differential overall.

Alabama State scored more in conference play (66.8 points per game) than overall (63.3).

In 2022-23, the Hornets scored 10.0 more points per game at home (69.2) than on the road (59.2).

Alabama State gave up 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 75.6 on the road.

