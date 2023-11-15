ASUN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two games featuring an ASUN team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the North Florida Ospreys versus the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Evansville Purple Aces
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Florida Ospreys at Gonzaga Bulldogs
|9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow ASUN games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.