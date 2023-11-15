The Atlanta Hawks (6-4) face the New York Knicks (5-5) as just 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5.

Hawks vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -1.5 230.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over 230.5 combined points in seven of 10 games this season.

The average total in Atlanta's contests this year is 238.2, 7.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Hawks are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Atlanta has won three of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Atlanta has won three of its five games when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Hawks, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Hawks vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 7 70% 120.9 229.3 117.3 221.6 233.9 Knicks 3 30% 108.4 229.3 104.3 221.6 221.6

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (3-3-0) than it has at home (1-3-0).

The Hawks record 16.6 more points per game (120.9) than the Knicks give up (104.3).

When Atlanta puts up more than 104.3 points, it is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Hawks vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Hawks and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 4-6 1-4 6-4 Knicks 6-4 1-3 3-7

Hawks vs. Knicks Point Insights

Hawks Knicks 120.9 Points Scored (PG) 108.4 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 4-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 6-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 117.3 Points Allowed (PG) 104.3 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 1-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-4 1-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-5

