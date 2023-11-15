Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Madison County, Alabama is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Huntsville High School at Montverde Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Montverde, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.