The NBA's eight-game schedule today is sure to please. The contests include the Boston Celtics squaring off against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

Today's NBA Games

The Washington Wizards play host to the Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks look to pull off a road win at the Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MNMT and BSSW

MNMT and BSSW Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 2-8

2-8 DAL Record: 8-3

8-3 WAS Stats: 115.3 PPG (eighth in NBA), 122.5 Opp. PPG (28th)

115.3 PPG (eighth in NBA), 122.5 Opp. PPG (28th) DAL Stats: 122.8 PPG (second in NBA), 118.8 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG) DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -5.5

DAL -5.5 DAL Odds to Win: -225

-225 WAS Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 242.5 points

The Atlanta Hawks host the New York Knicks

The Knicks hit the road the Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and MSG

BSSE and MSG Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 6-4

6-4 NY Record: 5-5

5-5 ATL Stats: 120.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 117.3 Opp. PPG (23rd)

120.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 117.3 Opp. PPG (23rd) NY Stats: 108.4 PPG (28th in NBA), 104.3 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)

Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ATL -1.5

ATL -1.5 ATL Odds to Win: -115

-115 NY Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 230.5 points

The Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics

The Celtics hope to pick up a road win at the 76ers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN and NBCS-BOS

ESPN and NBCS-BOS Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHI Record: 8-2

8-2 BOS Record: 8-2

8-2 PHI Stats: 121.2 PPG (third in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (11th)

121.2 PPG (third in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (11th) BOS Stats: 119.6 PPG (fifth in NBA), 105.9 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG) BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

The Toronto Raptors take on the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks travel to face the Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TSN and BSWI

TSN and BSWI Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

TOR Record: 5-5

5-5 MIL Record: 6-4

6-4 TOR Stats: 108.2 PPG (29th in NBA), 109.2 Opp. PPG (seventh)

108.2 PPG (29th in NBA), 109.2 Opp. PPG (seventh) MIL Stats: 115.9 PPG (seventh in NBA), 118.3 Opp. PPG (24th)

Players to Watch

TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG) MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -4.5

MIL -4.5 MIL Odds to Win: -175

-175 TOR Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 226.5 points

The Chicago Bulls host the Orlando Magic

The Magic take to the home court of the Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSFL

NBCS-CHI and BSFL Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 4-7

4-7 ORL Record: 5-5

5-5 CHI Stats: 109.8 PPG (24th in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (16th)

109.8 PPG (24th in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (16th) ORL Stats: 109.5 PPG (26th in NBA), 107.9 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)

DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG) ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CHI -2.5

CHI -2.5 CHI Odds to Win: -145

-145 ORL Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 216.5 points

The Phoenix Suns host the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves look to pull of an away win at the Suns on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily and BSN

AZFamily and BSN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 4-6

4-6 MIN Record: 8-2

8-2 PHO Stats: 111.8 PPG (18th in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (14th)

111.8 PPG (18th in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (14th) MIN Stats: 111.9 PPG (17th in NBA), 102.9 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG) MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -5.5

PHO -5.5 PHO Odds to Win: -225

-225 MIN Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 227.5 points

The Portland Trail Blazers play the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers look to pull of an away win at the Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and BSOH

ROOT Sports NW and BSOH Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

POR Record: 3-7

3-7 CLE Record: 4-6

4-6 POR Stats: 105.7 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (13th)

105.7 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (13th) CLE Stats: 110.7 PPG (21st in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (17th)

Players to Watch

POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG) CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -9.5

CLE -9.5 CLE Odds to Win: -450

-450 POR Odds to Win: +340

+340 Total: 221.5 points

The Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Sacramento Kings

The Kings go on the road to face the Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 6-5

6-5 SAC Record: 5-4

5-4 LAL Stats: 113.1 PPG (15th in NBA), 115.1 Opp. PPG (19th)

113.1 PPG (15th in NBA), 115.1 Opp. PPG (19th) SAC Stats: 113.4 PPG (13th in NBA), 114.4 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG) SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)

