SoCon squads are on Wednesday's college basketball schedule for two games, including the East Tennessee State Buccaneers squaring off against the Radford Highlanders.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SoCon Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Radford Highlanders 11:30 AM ET, Wednesday, November 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Chattanooga Mocs at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow SoCon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!